Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) said its recently-upgraded Creta had garnered 30,000 bookings since it was launched on March 24, topping the industry's sales charts in May.

The company has delivered around 5,300 cars so far.

"The all-new Creta has introduced many industry firsts, becoming an instant hit among customers at launch. Unlocking this achievement of 30 000 booking despite such challenging conditions stands testament to its popularity and exclusive appeal," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor.

A bestseller in its segment, the Creta consistently outpaced most rivals for years till it was last year challenged by Seltos, the SUV produced by Hyundai's sister company Kia.

Some of its key features include voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive mode select, traction control modes, Bose premium sound system, air purifier and paddle shifters.

The new Creta is powered by Hyundai's new 14 Kappa Turbo GDI (BS6) Petrol engine with 7 DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

"It also offers customers complete peace of mind with WONDER Warranty Options: 3 Years/unlimited km or 4 years/60 000 kms or 5 year 50 000 km," Hyundai said.