A Hyundai showroom in the Brazilian town of Serra is home to also possibly the company’s most popular employee. Only, this one has four legs, wears a light-brown (natural) fur coat and just got promoted to car salesman and ambassador. As does every employee, he has an ID card that proudly bears his name: Tucson Prime! You read that right: Hyundai’s sales-dog is not coincidentally named after one of the automobile major’s top-line SUVs.

As the story goes, Tucson became an employee-favorite once he made the space outside the Hyundai showroom at Serra. On May 21, the good folks at the dealership adopted him, to make the canine one of their own. What followed was a kennel constructed for Tucson within the air-conditioned confines of the showroom, where he was an initial attraction for employees and customers alike.

According to a report by news website World of Buzz, the showroom’s employees pitched in to have Tucson de-wormed, vaccinated and regularly showered. Soon enough, he became a permanent employee at the showroom, while doubling up as its mascot too!

What does a sales-dog do?

Tucson’s recent promotion to sales-dog comes with its share of responsibilities. Not only does he have to be an adorably persuasive good boy when customers visit the dealership, but Tucson also checks cars before prospective buyers take them for a test drive. What’s more? He doubles up as an in-house stress-buster for employees who need a break from meeting sales targets.