India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai, on Monday, launched the 2023 facelift of its compact sedan Aura on Monday. The new Hyundai Aura comes equipped with tech and safety features like automatic headlamps, TPMS and up to six airbags.

The South Korean auto manufacturer is offering the base petrol variant of Aura at an introductory price of Rs 6.29 lakh, while the top-end CNG SX variant goes up to Rs 8.87 lakh. The bookings for the facelifted Aura have already started and can be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Design

Hyundai Motor India, as part of the facelift, has equipped the new Aura with a new front-end design, redesigned grille, bumpers and new L-shaped LED DRLs. Apart from these changes, the compact sedan remains largely the same as the outgoing model and continues sporting 15-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lights.

The facelifted Aura also gets a new boot-lid spoiler in all variants except the base version. Hyundai's new compact sedan, on the inside, gets the same cabin layout remains, but with new upholstery for the seats and a revised instrument cluster.

Powertrain options

The Aura facelift, in terms of performance, continues with the same 1.2-litre engine that develops 83hp and 114Nm of torque. This power unit is paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The company is also offering the new Aura with a factory-fitted CNG kit, which develops 69hp and 95Nm of torque and is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

According to Hyundai, all powertrains of the new Aura are now RDE-compliant and also E20 fuel ready. However, the company has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produced 100hp and 172Nm of torque.

Safety and features

The new Hyundai Aura is available in five trims - E, S, SX, SX(O) and SX+. The company also stated that the car will now get four airbags, ABS and EBD as standard, while the higher variants get six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX anchorages, hill-hold assist and automatic headlamps.

The facelifted version of Aura also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, voice recognition, rear AC vents and adjustable rear headrests.

The car also features automatic headlamps and a footwell lighting function. The new car also gets automatic climate control and a wireless charger. The higher-spec versions, on the other hand, get additional features like Type-C charging ports and a revised 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster.