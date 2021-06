South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor (HMIL) has opened its booking for Alcazar in India. It is a six- and seven-seater Alcazar, the first of its line SUV in India from the Hyundai stable. To book the SUV one has to either book it online or through their authorized dealers for Rs 25,000. The Alcazar is expected to have an official launch by June end.

The Alcazar will be sold with two engine options: A 2.0-litre MPi four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel engine. The petrol engine will produce a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine will generate 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The Alcazar has been positioned above their current mid-size SUV, Creta. The owner gets to choose between a six-speed manual transmission (standard) or a six-speed torque converter automatic which is optional.

Even though the Alcazar shares the same platform as the Creta, there are differences that are visible. These include a longer rear overhang, a longer wheelbase (2,760 mm) and roomier cabin space too.

What comes as a part of the interior package is the 10.25-inch full-coloured digital cluster, Bose audio with eight speakers, air purifier with AQI display, side steps, rear window sunshade, front row seatback table with retractable cup holder and IT device holder, 64-colour ambient lighting, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat and Hyundai’s BlueLink connectivity.

The premium SUV will be available in six colours and is expected to compete with MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.