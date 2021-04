Hyundai Motor India is all set to premiere its latest premium offering, the Creta 7-Seater, known as Alcazar, globally on Wednesday. In February, the automaker had officially teased its most-anticipated premium SUV and had also confirmed its name —Hyundai Alcazar. The company had also released a video of the SUV, which “personifies reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of Castles and Palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness, and solidity”.

Competition

Hyundai Alcazar — the SUV that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’ — will compete with the likes of MG Hector Plus, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 500, and recently launched Tata Safari. Since the launch of the first generation Creta, Hyundai has achieved a lot of success in the SUV market in India. With the launch of Venue, the South Korean carmaker clocked SUV sales numbers of about 20,000 units a month.

Design

Hyundai claims Alcazar — which means castle in Spanish — is built using 75.66 percent high-strength steel. Alcazar has several cosmetic and mechanical similarities with Creta, besides having some common features, like the front design with the signature cascading front grille. However, some tweaks to differentiate the Alcazar from its smaller sibling have been made. Like the split design headlamps, which will offer an LED set up, as will the tail lamps, which have a sleeker and slimmer design. Also, Alcazar will have 18-inch alloy wheels in the higher-spec models with a diamond-cut design. It has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm against 2,610 mm of Creta.

Inside, Hyundai has accommodated the third row of seats in the Alcazar using the extra 150 mm wheelbase and a long overhang at the back. The Alcazar will be offered in two seating configurations: a second-row bench seat option, making room for up to seven people, and a six-seat layout with captain seats in the second row.

Features

Alcazar will have a bigger engine than Creta. There will be two engine options: 1.5-litre diesel, tuned to develop 113 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and a much larger third-generation Nu 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol, tuned to develop 156 hp and 191 Nm torque. The engine will be with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission facility. Hyundai claims best-in-class fuel efficiency.

Alcazar will come with three drive modes: city, eco and sport. But it will only be offered as a front-wheel-drive model.

Price