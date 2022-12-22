Homeauto news

Hyundai to showcase its 3rd EV ‘Ioniq 6’ at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai to showcase its 3rd EV ‘Ioniq 6’ at Auto Expo 2023

2 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Dubey  Dec 22, 2022 1:30:34 PM IST (Published)

Hyundai’s new electric sedan Ioniq 6, similar to its upcoming Ioniq 5, is based on Hyundai-Kia’s Electrical Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has already launched in the overseas market.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HyundaikiaNew Electric sedan

Next Article

Tata Motors to name its new electric fleet brand '.EV'