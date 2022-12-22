Hyundai to showcase its 3rd EV ‘Ioniq 6’ at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai’s new electric sedan Ioniq 6, similar to its upcoming Ioniq 5, is based on Hyundai-Kia’s Electrical Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has already launched in the overseas market.

South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai ’s second model in the Ioniq range of electric vehicles (EVs), ‘Ioniq 6’ will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in India. The automaker is also expected to launch its much anticipated electric crossover SUV Ioniq 5 along with a range of existing models and new concept cars.

However, it should also be noted that Hyundai hasn’t made any official announcement regarding the Ioniq 6’s India launch and this showcase is likely to engage consumer interest in its EV portfolio. However, in case the company plans to offer it in the Indian market, it will be priced in the range of Rs 80 lakh, higher than the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 powertrain and features

Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the company’s third EV global offering followed by the Kona EV and the Ioniq 5. The company’s new electric sedan Ioniq 6, similar to its upcoming Ioniq 5, is based on Hyundai-Kia’s Electrical Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has already launched in the overseas market. This new EV comes loaded with a host of new features like Speed Sync Lighting that changes the vehicle’s ambient lights with its speed.

The Ioniq 6 is largely similar to its Kia counterpart EV6 and comes with similar battery sizes, drive platforms, skateboard architecture and physical proportions. Hyundai also claims that its latest EV has a drag coefficient of 0.21.

Hyundai’s this new EV, in terms of the inside, gets a flat centre console and a minimalist dashboard featuring a pair of 12-inch touchscreens. The company’s this electric sedan goes up against the likes of other EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4.

In terms of battery size, the Ioniq 6 is offered in two options – a 53kWh battery pack and a 77kWh unit. The company’s this EV is powered by a single-motor rear-wheel-drive set-up that churns out 228hp and 350Nm in the standard version, while the higher variants get a dual motor all-wheel drive which makes 320hp and 605Nm of torque.