Hyundai launches 2023 model Grand i10 Nios at Rs 5.69 lakh

India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai, on Friday, launched the facelift version of its hatchback Grand i10 Nios in the country. The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now comes with several design changes and upgrades to make the car look fresh.

The new hatchback is priced starting at Rs 5.69 lakh. The bookings for the new Grand i10 Nios are already being accepted for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new Grand i10 go up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tiago in the domestic market.

Looks and design

Hyundai’s 2023 model Grand i10 Nios, in terms of exterior upgrades, gets a new front bumper with an enlarged grille, new tri-arrow-shaped LED DRLs, LED tail-lights and newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

Apart from this, the compact hatchback is now also available in a new colour option, Spark Green, in addition to the existing Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Fiery Red options.

On the inside, the new Grand i10 Nios comes with the same cabin layout as before but now gets a revised instrument cluster and features grey upholstery for the seats. The facelifted Grand i10 Nios will be offered in four trims – Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

Powertrain options

The 2023 model Grand i10 Nios, in terms of powertrain, remains largely unchanged and comes equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, which develops 83hp and 113.8Nm, from the outgoing version. Hyundai will also offer the same 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox option as before.

However, the South Korean carmaker has dropped the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option for the facelifted car. In addition to this, Hyundai also offers a CNG version of the Grand i10 Nios. This version of the hatchback gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine which churns out 69hp and 95.2Nm of torque and is offered with a 5-speed gearbox.

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios will offer a fuel efficiency of 20.7kpl for the petrol engine with a manual transmission, while the petrol-AMT version will return a mileage of 20.1kpl, claims Hyundai. The CNG variants, on the other hand, will offer a mileage of 27.3kpl. Hyundai also stated that the new Nios is now compliant with the upcoming RDE norms.

Safety and features

In terms of tech features, the 2023 model Grand i10 Nios gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and a wireless charger. The top-spec versions also get some additional features like Type-C USB ports, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The new Grand i10 Nios gets safety features like four airbags, ABS and EBD as standard. However, the top-spec version comes equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESC, hill-hold assist and automatic headlamps.