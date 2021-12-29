Hypercharger will be free for Ola e-scooter users till June 2022, says CEO Bhavish Agarwal

Ola Electric has announced that it will keep its Hypercharger charging stations free for use by customers until June 2022. The announcement came through Ola and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal, who said the company was in the process of adding 4,000 stations across India over the next 6-8 weeks.

“Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers,” Agarwal added.

The company hopes to eventually achieve a charging network consisting of 1,00,000 charging points across 400 cities across the country. The first set of charging points were installed in the Ola Campus in October 2021.

The company has stated that Hyperchargers will be placed at locations like city centres, business districts, malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes, and more. The charging stations will be able to charge an Ola S1 to 50 percent in 18 minutes for a 75-km range, Ola has claimed.

Ola is aiming to partner with key players to achieve its wide-ranging charging network. Bharat Petroleum is one such partner for the initial rollout of 4,000 Hypercharger stations. Ola is also in talks with real estate developers, builders and others in the real estate segment to partner and set up charging stations at their premises.

While the launch of Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters met with resounding success, many have cited the lack of charging infrastructure as one of the key factors that can hamper the adoption of EVs in India.

Ola Electric began delivering its Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters earlier this month. The deliveries were scheduled to take place between October 25 and November 25.

Ola Electric had already raised $300 million and was valued at $3 billion, in a funding round in September.