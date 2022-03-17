Hydrogen fuel cell EV Toyota Mirai launched in India; all you need to know

Toyota's recently launched hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) Mirai is being seen as a crucial step in the country’s shift towards zero-emission alternatives.
Toyota Kirloskar Motors, along with the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), launched the pilot project deploying the second-generation version of the Mirai to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV on Indian roads and climatic conditions.
The project aims to evaluate the feasibility of FCEV technology in India and spread awareness about hydrogen fuel cells’ and FCEV technology’s benefits for the society. The Toyota Mirai is one of the few cars in the world that uses the FCEV technology and runs on purely hydrogen-generated electricity.
Delighted to launch the world's most advanced technology - developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai along with Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji, Union Minister Shri @RajKSinghIndia ji,... pic.twitter.com/teu8pm1l57— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022
All you need to know about Mirai: