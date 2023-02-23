Hydrogen bus developed by Olectra Greentech in partnership with Reliance

The hydrogen bus, which will be launched in a year, is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transport and its only tailpipe emission is water. Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd ended at Rs 402.05, up by 17.30, or 4.50 percent on the BSE.

Olectra Greentech Ltd (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), on Thursday, February 23, said the company in association with technology partner Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has developed a hydrogen bus.

The hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation, the company said in an exchange filing.

The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of 32-49 seats for passengers plus one driver seat. A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. It takes about 15 minutes for a hydrogen refill to cover this distance, the company said.

When it comes to emissions, these buses generate only water as tailpipe emission. This is the primary unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses, it said.

Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are established on the top of the bus. These cylinders can withstand temperatures between -20 and +85 degrees Celsius.

OGL aims at commercially launching these buses within a year, it added.

Olectra Greentech was established in 2000 and pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India of silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.

