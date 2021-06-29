HustleModeOn: Volkswagen India drops Taigun SUV teaser, check out what’s new

Volkswagen India has dropped the teaser of its much-awaited SUV -- Taigun -- on its social media handles ahead of the car's launch. While no official announcement has yet been made, it is expected that the car will hit showrooms later this year.

In a tweet, Volkswagen India said, "Engineered for those who hustle nonstop. Who don’t wait but make things happen, steer clear of comfort zones, chase their dreams and change the world one day at a time. For those, who never stop. Turn your #HustleModeOn with the New Volkswagen Taigun.

In an earlier tweet, Volkswagen India had revealed, "The TSI engine in the New Volkswagen Taigun is built to suphigh-functioning of hustle. It brings to the table a high functioning combination of power and efficiency. All you need to do is push the 'Start' button."

According to Volkswagen India website, its SUV Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. This is a cheaper derivative of the much-talked about MQB platform, developed to meet the new emission requirements for India. Skoda's Kushaq, launched in India on June 28, is also based on the MQB A0 IN platform.

Here are the major features of Volkswagen Taigun:

Exterior Design

LED matrix (Headlamps with daytime running lights)

R17 dual-tone alloy wheels

C-shaped continuous LED tail lamp

Elevated Bonnet

Interior Design

Long wheelbase of 2,651 mm

Flattened tunnel at the rear bench

Digital cockpit

Automatic AC with touch control

25.4 cm touchscreen Infotainment System

Inductive charging interface

Multi-function leather sport steering wheel

Electric sunroof

Safety Features

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure deflation warning

Three head-restraints at rear

Rear park distance control

Hill hold control

Up to six airbags

Besides, the car will come with two transmission options -- a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.