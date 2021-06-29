Home

    HustleModeOn: Volkswagen India drops Taigun SUV teaser, check out what’s new

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Taigun will be VW's smallest SUV in India. It is based on MQB A0 IN platform, same as Skoda's Kushaq.

    HustleModeOn: Volkswagen India drops Taigun SUV teaser, check out what’s new
    Volkswagen India has dropped the teaser of its much-awaited SUV -- Taigun -- on its social media handles ahead of the car's launch. While no official announcement has yet been made, it is expected that the car will hit showrooms later this year.
    In a tweet, Volkswagen India said, "Engineered for those who hustle nonstop. Who don’t wait but make things happen, steer clear of comfort zones, chase their dreams and change the world one day at a time. For those, who never stop. Turn your #HustleModeOn with the New Volkswagen Taigun.
    First previewed during Auto Expo 2020, Volkswagen Taigun will be the German automaker's smallest SUV in India. It will be launched with the 1-litre and the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines.
    In an earlier tweet, Volkswagen India had revealed, "The TSI engine in the New Volkswagen Taigun is built to suphigh-functioning of hustle. It brings to the table a high functioning combination of power and efficiency. All you need to do is push the 'Start' button."
    According to Volkswagen India website, its SUV Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. This is a cheaper derivative of the much-talked about MQB platform, developed to meet the new emission requirements for India. Skoda's Kushaq, launched in India on June 28, is also based on the MQB A0 IN platform.
    Here are the major features of Volkswagen Taigun:
    Exterior Design
    • LED matrix (Headlamps with daytime running lights)
    • R17 dual-tone alloy wheels
    • C-shaped continuous LED tail lamp
    • Elevated Bonnet
      • Interior Design
      • Long wheelbase of 2,651 mm
      • Flattened tunnel at the rear bench
      • Digital cockpit
      • Automatic AC with touch control
      • 25.4 cm touchscreen Infotainment System
      • Inductive charging interface
      • Multi-function leather sport steering wheel
      • Electric sunroof
        • Safety Features
        • Electronic stability control
        • Tyre pressure deflation warning
        • Three head-restraints at rear
        • Rear park distance control
        • Hill hold control
        • Up to six airbags
          • Besides, the car will come with two transmission options -- a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.
          (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
