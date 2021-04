China's Huawei Technologies is in talks to take control of a small domestic automaker Chongqing Sokon’s electric vehicle (EV) unit, news agency Reuters reported quoting a source. This would be a strategic shift for the world's largest telecom equipment maker,

Huawei will acquire a controlling stake in the automaker’s Chongqing Jinkang New Energy Automobile, the report said. It added that the move will enable Huawei, which has been battered by US sanctions, to make intelligent cars bearing its own nameplate, the report mentioned.

According to the Reuters report, the acquisition would be the first sign that Huawei is eyeing beyond just offering auto operating systems and looking to have an end-to-end presence in the EV business.

If the deal is finalised, it would mark a major shift in business focus for the telecom giant after two years of the US sanctions that have cut off its access to key supply chains, forcing it to sell a part of its smartphone business, the report added.

Huawei's foray into EVs comes at a time when technology firms like Xiaomi Corporation are investing in China, the world's biggest market for such vehicles, as the country heavily promotes greener vehicles to cut carbon emissions.

Huawei also plans to acquire a stake in privately-owned Chongqing Sokon Holdings, the biggest shareholder of Shanghai-listed Sokon, the report said, adding that the company is looking to finalise the deal as soon as July.