HSBC's salaried customers can now get easy loans to buy Tata Motors EVs

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 9, 2023 5:24:45 PM IST (Published)

HSBC India today said it has partnered with Tata Motors for a zero-down payment corporate employee financing solution to quicken the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

Foreign lender HSBC India on Friday, June 9, said it has partnered with Tata Motors for a corporate employee financing solution to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles. Customers holding a salaried account with HSBC India will get a chance to apply for this one-of-a-kind tailormade loan to purchase an EV of their choice from Tata Motors’ EV portfolio.

As a part of this scheme, HSBC India customers will be able to apply for a loan with zero down payment, no hypothecation, low processing fee, and no documentation charges, among others — making the overall EV buying procedure not only simple but highly attractive for all prospective customers.


Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, said, "We welcome the efforts of HSBC India and Tata Motors in creating awareness and promoting access to EVs, along with their commitment to India’s larger vision of transitioning towards green mobility solutions."

