How vehicle scrappage programmes in other countries have fared Updated : March 22, 2021 12:16 PM IST From the US, the UK, Germany to China, Canada - countries came up with the scrappage policy after 2008 financial crisis The policy was part of fiscal stimulus measure of many countries to revive their faltering economies Published : March 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST