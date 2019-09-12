#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

How to use DigiLocker: Step by step guide to upload driving license, other documents

Updated : September 12, 2019 04:30 PM IST

The new traffic rules regime has significantly raised penalties for violations with around 3,900 challans issued in Delhi on September 1.
Other states like Odisha reported a total of 4,080 challans, while Haryana Police issued 343 challans.
How to use DigiLocker: Step by step guide to upload driving license, other documents
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

SBI new service charges to roll-out from October 1: Here's how it will affect saving bank customers

SBI new service charges to roll-out from October 1: Here's how it will affect saving bank customers

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV