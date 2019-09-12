How to use DigiLocker: Step by step guide to upload driving license, other documents

What could provide some relief to users and push a shift towards the use of technology, an amended provision under the new Motor Vehicle Act now allows citizens to produce transport-related documents digitally.

The new traffic rules regime has significantly raised penalties for violations with around 3,900 challans issued in Delhi on September 1, the day the new traffic rules regime came into effect.

Other states like Odisha reported a total of 4,080 challans, while Haryana Police issued 343 challans. The combined worth of penalties imposed in Haryana and Odisha reportedly came around Rs 1.4 crore.



A truck owner paid challan of Rs 140,700 to Delhi Police on account of multiple offences but particularly overloading.

A Delhi man surrendered his Activa after the police fined him with Rs 23,000. The man said that his scooter costs less than the penalty.

An auto-rickshaw driver was fined with Rs 32,500 for allegedly jumping a traffic light in Sikanderpur, Gurugram.



However, defending hefty challans, Nitin Gadkari, road transport and highways minister said he was also fined for speeding in Mumbai.

"Intelligent traffic system does not discriminate. If you violate the law, you will have to pay penalty whether you are central minister, chief minister, bureaucrat or a journalist. There have been instances in my knowledge where CMs and others have been slapped with challans," Gadkari had said earlier this week.

An amended provision in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 allows citizens to produce transport-related documents such as registration, insurance, fitness and permit, the driving licence, pollution check certificate and any other relevant documents in a verified electronic form.

"Motorists can produce digital documents. Digital documents do not mean scanned copy or a photo of driving license, RC (registration certificate) or insurance. They have to be stored on DigiLocker or mParivahan app," a senior road transport ministry official said.



Click on the website https://digilocker.gov.in/ and sign up using your mobile number.

Create a username and password. Entering Aadhaar number is optional.

Use the OTP to verify your details.

After successful login, you would find all the documents issued.

Click on Issued documents to extract the copy of the driving license, registration papers and fitness certificate.

Next, click on â€˜Check Partners Sectionâ€™ and search for 'Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, All states'.

Now, in the 'Document Type' section choose between Driving Licence, Fitness Certificate, Vehicle Registrations or Vehicle Tax Receipt.

Enter details like license number, name, vehicle registration number, chassis number etc., as per your requirements.



After submitting, the site will extract a digital copy and save it in the 'Issued documents Section.â€™

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

Hereâ€™s a complete new list of amended traffic violation penalties: