How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

Electronic toll collection, or FASTag, will go live from December 1 across all national highways and select state highways. These are available with several issuer banks, Amazon, NHAI's points of sale and regional offices and even at select petrol pumps.

Last week, minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said FASTags will be available for free of cost across all points of sale of NHAI till Dec 1. More than 70 lakh FASTags have been issued since until Wednesday, with the highest daily issuance at 1,35,583 tags. Up to 1.03 lakh tag were issued on November 25 alone.

The average daily issuance of FASTag has also risen to 35,000 FASTags in November from 8,000 in July.

Commuters are advised to maintain sufficient balance in the account/wallet linked to FASTag else they may have to pay a heavy penalty.

Now, we give you a guide on how you can recharge your FASTags.

a) For bank-specific FASTag or those purchased from a bank:

Any FASTag issued by a bank can be recharged by visiting the respective bank website.

On submitting user credentials, a wallet associated with FASTag can be recharged via net banking, UPI and debit or credit card. You may also call the customer care centre of the respective bank for further assistance.

Alternatively, such FASTags can also be recharged via UPI on My FASTag App. As of now, My FASTag app is available on Android Play Store but an iOS version is expected to be available soon.

b) For NHAI FASTag or bank-neutral FASTag:

These can be recharged via UPI on My FASTag App through net banking, UPI and debit/credit card.

Those NHAI FASTags, which are linked to a bank account via the My FASTag app, are automatically topped up once the balance falls below a minimum threshold amount. The amount of automatic recharge can be chosen by a customer by providing standing instruction while linking the tag with bank account.

In case you have forgotten your tag details , here is how you can retrieve the information:

a) For bank-specific FASTag:

A customer may call the bank concerned's toll-free number written on the back of the tag.

The customer has to mention his or her user credentials (mobile number against which the tag has been registered, Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) etc.) On successful verification, requisite information shall be provided.

b) For NHAI FASTag or bank-neutral FASTag:

A customer can call the 1033 helpline number for assistance.

