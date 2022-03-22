How EVs are quietly changing the way cars look

As electric vehicles (EV) strive to replace their polluting predecessors, nearly all the parameters of vehicle packaging have changed. The new technology is encouraging designers to rethink their approach and bring an environment-friendly alternative to the traditional gas guzzlers. The zero-emission mode of transportation is quietly bringing a design revolution as well.

EV Design Vs ICE Design

The traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle design is centered around the engine, the air intake, sound, and several other moving parts. In EVs, however, there is no big internal combustion engine, a fuel tank, moving parts, and an exhaust. In ICE cars, moving parts take up most of the space while in EVs only the battery and electric motor need placement. Designers are not locked into a traditional framework and can package the batteries and motors differently.

“With combustion engines, there was a mandated configuration and in this new world, you have different options,” Kai Langer, design chief for BMW, told the New York Times.

Exterior

Many legacy automakers try to preserve their styling cues that represent the brand. Therefore, we continue to see traditional ICE designs spill over to the EVs.

However, EVs have less need for air cooling so the grille is not needed, they have no emissions, so exhaust pipes are out as well. With fewer moving parts, EV designers can experiment with external shape and look and make more internal room for driver and passenger comfort or increased luggage space.

With no history of fossil-fuel vehicles, the upstart EV-maker Lucid is not bound to tradition. The Lucid Air does not possess even a hint of a large grille that is seen in typical luxury cars. Their cars are more aerodynamically optimised from the outside. Another such example is the Tesla Cybertruck.

Interior

The emergence of EV design has made the greatest impact on the interior design of cars. EVs are designed with more space and legroom. They have become more user-friendly with instrumentation replaced by screens that relay bumper-fed data, location and proximity coordinates for collision avoidance, and the car has become the centre for productivity or entertainment.

EVs are also driving new design trends in vehicle colour and trim. For instance, blue has become the default interior display colour for many EVs, symbolic of the car’s futuristic technology.

“Electrification allows you to embrace the senses more fully,” Dave Marek, executive creative director for Acura, said. “I think the customer expects some electrification inside. Maybe in the form of mood lighting,” he added in a New York Times report.

The future of EV design

With technology rapidly progressing, EVs are only going to change the way cars look, feel and perform. For EVs, aerodynamics is a major contributor to the range and user functionality, comfort will become the priority for designers. Designers are freed from the limitations of internal combustion engines and the need to design around them. As a result, the cars will never be the same again as they undergo successive transformations.

Electrification-led design is not only going to change the way cars look but it will change the way we look at cars.

