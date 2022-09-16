How EV wireless charging is fast becoming a reality

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini China has taken the lead in wireless charging systems with three automakers currently offering the feature. The US is catching up, as is South Korea.

Wireless charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs) have been in the works for some time. And now the first EVs factory-fitted with wireless charging systems have started to appear in the US market, reported news website Ars Technica.

In 2010, powered by an investment from Toyota, MIT spinoff WiTricity started working on wireless car charging. In 2015, Qualcomm was already working on developing the Halo. The chipmaker had demonstrated the system at the Formula E races by recharging the battery of a BMW i8 plug-in hybrid safety car.

Knowing well that wireless was the next big thing, the companies engaged in setting up a global standard, led by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

Several automakers engaged in the standards effort with WiTricity and Qualcomm Halo as the primary technology providers. Over the years, while each company advanced in technology, there were differences in architectures, which led to some confusion and slowed down the process, Ars Technica quoted Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity, as saying.

The process picked speed after WiTricity acquired Halo in 2019 and started integrating the best aspects of each system. The standard was ratified by 2020.

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, top companies in the wireless charging industry include Bombardier Continental AG, Qualcomm, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation and ZTE Corporation. The report said the biggest challenge to expanding the wireless electric vehicle charging business is the high initial set-up cost of infrastructure.

Wireless charging is already available in South Korea. Genesis GV60, a battery-electric crossover SUV manufactured by Genesis, a marque of Hyundai, already comes with wireless charging systems. In the US, Genesis is installing wireless charging pads at Genesis-branded charging stations. However, a majority of the charging pads arriving in the country will be used at home by car owners or at carports and not public infrastructure, Gruzen said.

China has taken the lead in offering wireless charging systems with three automakers currently offering the feature. More companies are expected to offer the feature in 2023, the report said.

Gruzen also dismissed ideas about wireless charging being less efficient than plugged ones.