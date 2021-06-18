Hoping for 75% normalcy in sales in June, says Hyundai India's Tarun Garg

Tarun Garg, director of sales & marketing at Hyundai India, said, “June wholesale dispatches would be in the range of 2,15,000 and booking trends are nearly at 80 to 90 percent of the normal levels for the auto sector."

CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to him about Hyundai's latest SUV launch, Alcazar.

“I am happy to report that we have already received closed to 4,000 bookings for the Alcazar, which is a very good number considering that it is a new segment that we are creating. Also, the bookings are about 55 percent diesel and 45 percent petrol.”

On demand outlook, Garg said, “Demand is coming up, as we speak today about 80-85 percent India is now open and for June we are expecting the industry to reach about 75 percent of the normal level.”

On June wholesale, he said, “If you see the average industry size it is about 2,70,000, in my view probably the wholesale numbers should be in excess of 2,15,000 or so.”

On booking trend, Garg said, “I am happy to report that the booking trend is very encouraging and almost back to 80-90 percent on the normal level.”

