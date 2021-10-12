Hope to produce 5,000 units of MG Astor by December, says Rajeev Chaba

The company’s focus would be on reducing cost of ownership and giving peace of mind to consumers, he said.

MG Motor India on Monday said it has launched a new model Astor, priced between Rs 9.78 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), thus foraying into the fast-growing mid-sized SUV segment in the country. The model, which would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq, comes with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD of MG Motor India said the company’s focus would be on reducing cost of ownership and giving peace of mind to consumers.

“Since our launch in India, we have been trying to take technology as one important pillar of our brand and Astor fulfills that once again by making sure that we offer industry-first few features and segment first many features in this car. Also, we would like to keep the cost of ownership very low and we are also giving assurance through buyback schemes and things like that. So overall the focus would be on the cost of ownership and giving peace of mind to consumers.”

“We are able to do only 50-55 percent of our requirements and so to that extent we have been disrupted by semiconductor shortage. I think this will continue for some more time. As far as Astor is concerned we hope to produce around 5000 cars till December. Things probably will improve from January onwards but still, it may take 6-12 months for the situation to become normal on semiconductor availability issue," he added.

He added that chip and ship shortage are creating havoc for the Indian auto industry as of now.

