Hop OXO 100 set to launch very soon; Here’s what you can expect

Hop Electric Mobility is all set to launch its electric bike OXO 100. The Jaipur-based manufacturer started taking pre-booking orders in June where interested buyers were required to pay a sum of Rs 999 on the official website.

Although not much has been revealed about the motor, the bike will get a lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 100-150 kilometres. OXO is said to have a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

In terms of looks, the bike gets a sporty framework. The turn indicators on the front are installed on either side of the instrument cluster. The rear turn indicators are placed right below the tail light.

The fuel tank on the OXO 100 also features an LED strip on each side. The bike features a chunky center where the battery is affixed. The overall design mimics a naked streetfighter motorcycle that adds to the sporty vibe.

Recently, the EV manufacturer announced that the OXO 100 received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) after clocking a total of 100,000 kilometres of road testing. The test was conducted across 20 cities, including Jaipur, Patna, and Kolkata.

HOP currently offers two electric scooters – LEO and LYF. The EV manufacturer will foray into the motorcycle segment with its flagship product, the OXO 100, giving a tough fight to its competitors such as Revolt rv400 and Tork Kratos. The bike's price has not been officially quoted yet, but it is expected to be around Rs 1.2 lakh.