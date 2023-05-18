Honeywell Automation shares rise most in nearly a year after March quarter profit jumps nearly 50%

The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company on August 11, will be paid on August 25.

Shares of Honeywell Automation India Ltd rallied as much as 10 percent in trade on Thursday after the company, engaged in the business of automation and control systems, announced its March quarter results and declared a dividend as well.

The company's net profit had risen by 54.2 percent from the year-ago quarter to Rs 112 crore during the March period. Revenue for the period increased by 27.2 percent to Rs 668 crore.