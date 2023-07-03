Honda’s new SUV Elevate open for bookings, to rival Creta and Seltos

The company's upcoming SUV Elevate will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The prices for the midsize Honda SUV will be announced in September.

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Honda, which is gearing up to launch its new SUV Elevate in the Indian market, has officially commenced bookings for the same in the country. Interested customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The company's upcoming SUV Elevate will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The prices for the midsize Honda SUV will be announced in September.

The Elevate is based on the company’s Global Small Car Platform and boasts of a spacious cabin, a host of features and a 1.5 litre i-VTEC petrol engine with manual and CVT options. The SUV also comes with a camera-based sensing ADAS suite that offers various safety and convenience functions.

The Elevate was first unveiled in June 2023 and its first official TVC highlighted some of its key aspects such as the bold front grille, slip headlamps, dual LED tail lamps, dual tone alloy wheels, single pane sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7 inches TFT multi-information system and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

The Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. It has a boot space of 458 litres and a ground clearance of 220mm. It is powered by a 1.5 litre, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that delivers 121 hp of power and 145.1 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT gearbox. The company claims that the engine offers a smooth and responsive performance along with high fuel efficiency.

The Elevate does not have a diesel option but Honda plans to launch a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) based on this SUV within three years. The prices of the Elevate are expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).