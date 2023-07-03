Honda’s new SUV Elevate open for bookings, to rival Creta and Seltos

The company's upcoming SUV Elevate will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The prices for the midsize Honda SUV will be announced in September.

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Honda, which is gearing up to launch its new SUV Elevate in the Indian market, has officially commenced bookings for the same in the country. Interested customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The company's upcoming SUV Elevate will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The prices for the midsize Honda SUV will be announced in September.

The Elevate is based on the company’s Global Small Car Platform and boasts of a spacious cabin, a host of features and a 1.5 litre i-VTEC petrol engine with manual and CVT options. The SUV also comes with a camera-based sensing ADAS suite that offers various safety and convenience functions.