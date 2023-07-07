Honda’s new Elevate SUV: Leaked details reveal new features, variants

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is built on the company’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later.

Honda is gearing up to enter the mid-size SUV market with the launch of its new model car, Elevate, with pre-bookings already underway. A leaked document, that has been floating on social media platforms, has revealed the variants and features of the upcoming SUV.

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is built on the company’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later. An electric SUV based on the Elevate is also set to be launched within three years.

According to the leaked document, the upcoming Honda Elevate SUV will come in four trims: SV, V, VX, and ZX. The new Honda Elevate SUV will compete in the midsize SUV segment against rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor.

Standard features across all trims are expected to include LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, and dual airbags. The base SV variant will offer 16-inch wheels, 60:40 split/folding rear seats, an engine start/stop button with Honda Smart Entry System, and beige upholstery.

The V variant will include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect, a multi-angle rearview camera, and steering-mounted audio controls.

The VX trim will come equipped with an electric sunroof, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a LaneWatch camera, a wireless charger, auto-folding ORVMs, LED projector fog lamps, and 6 speakers.

The top-spec ZX trim will feature the Honda Sensing ADAS suite as well as side and curtain airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8 speakers, Brown leatherette upholstery, a soft-touch dashboard, auto-dimming IRVM and chrome door handles.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate will be powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 119 BHP and 145 Nm. It will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT transmission. A hybrid powertrain is expected to be added at a later stage.