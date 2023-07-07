CNBC TV18
Honda’s new Elevate SUV: Leaked details reveal new features, variants

By Vivek Dubey  Jul 7, 2023 4:28:20 PM IST (Published)

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is built on the company’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later.

Honda is gearing up to enter the mid-size SUV market with the launch of its new model car, Elevate, with pre-bookings already underway. A leaked document, that has been floating on social media platforms, has revealed the variants and features of the upcoming SUV.

The upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is built on the company’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later. An electric SUV based on the Elevate is also set to be launched within three years.
According to the leaked document, the upcoming Honda Elevate SUV will come in four trims: SV, V, VX, and ZX. The new Honda Elevate SUV will compete in the midsize SUV segment against rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor.
