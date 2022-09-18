Honda WR-V, one of the carmaker's top selling models in India, fails Latin NCAP crash test

By Nishtha Pandey

Honda's WR-V, one of the best selling models in India and one of the cheapest cars to offer an electronic sunroof, has failed a crash test. The SUV got a 1-star safety rating on the Latin NCAP crash test conducted in September.

A sales report by Honda revealed that the company sold 415 units of the car in India in August. Honda WR-V was also included in the top-10 selling list in the sub-four meter segment by Rushlane in January. However, the latest safety ranking may affect its sales.

Interestingly, Honda Jazz, on which WR-V is based here in India, scored 4-stars when tested by Global NCAP under Safer Cars For India Campaign — this shows a clear difference in the production standard of WR-V in India as compared to Jazz in the Latin American market.

The Latin NCAP crash tested the WR-V at 64 km/h with a deformable barrier on the front, 50 km/h with a mobile barrier on the side, pedestrian, adult and child head forms, bonnet tests at 40 km/h, and whiplash and TCS tests at 40 km/h.

When the Honda WR-V was crash tested, it scored 41 percent on Adult Occupant Protection Safety Score. It also got a 41 percent safety score for child occupant protection. WR-V got a 59 percent score for detecting pedestrians. Hence the final rating on the Latin NCAP crash test was 1 out of 5 for Honda WR-V.

The head and neck protection for the driver and passenger was satisfactory, however, the protection for the chest and knees was only fair since they could collide with harmful fascial structures.

Bodyshell and footwell both received stable ratings. Head, abdominal, and pelvis protection from side impacts was good, while chest protection was only fair. Side Pole Impact tests were not conducted because the automobile does not come standard with side head protection.

The adult neck was well protected in the whiplash test. Regarding adult protection, it scored a 41 percent rating.

3-point seatbelts are provided by WR-V as standard equipment in all sitting locations. It only received 14.64 out of a possible 24 points for the dynamic score, 5.28 out of a possible 12 for the CRS installation, and 0 for the vehicle assessment. In the Latin test, WR-V scored a total score of 41 percent for kid occupant safety.

Regarding pedestrian protection, the Latin-spec WR-V receives perfect results in both the upper and lower leg impact tests. It receives a 16.23 out of 24 for head impact and a 59 percent overall rating. It receives 49 percent for safety aid systems.