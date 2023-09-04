Honda unveils Elevate SUV in Indian market with prices up to Rs 16 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd., on Monday, launched its much-awaited mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Honda Elevate, in the Indian market. The base SV MT variant is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, while the top-spec ZX CVT variant is priced at Rs 15.99 lakh. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., in a statement, said, “Since its global debut, Elevate has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers. We are delighted to unveil its pricing for the eagerly waiting Indian audience.”

Tsumura further added that the Honda Elevate represents a foray into one of the most exciting auto segments in India and holds the potential to become a key pillar of Honda’s business in India.

The price of the Honda Elevate SUV (Ex-Showroom Delhi) is as follows:

Honda ELEVATE SV V VX ZX MT Rs 10,99,900 Rs 12,10,900 Rs 13,49,900 Rs 14,89,900 CVT - Rs 13,20,900 Rs 14,59,900 Rs 15,99,900

In terms of design, the Elevate features a big grille with a big Honda logo flanked by thin LED headlights connected by a thick chrome bar running at the top of the grille. The mid-size SUV has a boxy design with slightly flared wheel arches and thick plastic cladding. The window line tapers upwards towards the chunky C-pillar and the 17-inch alloy wheels have a design similar to the 16-inch alloy wheels on the facelifted City.

At the back, the Elevate gets a slightly raked windshield and tail lights connected via a bar that looks like a light bar but doesn’t light up. It also gets a big indentation on the tailgate for the number plate housing and a faux skid plate.

Inside, the Elevate gets a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. It only gets a single-pane sunroof.

Other features include a lane-watch camera, wireless charging, and a rear parking camera. Honda is also offering its ADAS suite with features like a collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure warning and automatic high beam assist. Only MG Astor and Kia Seltos facelift get ADAS in this segment.

The Elevate gets the same 121hp, 145Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as City with power sent to front wheels via either a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT automatic. Based on Honda’s Global Small Car platform it measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height with wheelbase ground clearance and boot space of 2,650mm, 220mm and 458 litres respectively. It has best-in-class ground clearance while its wheelbase and boot space are on the higher side when compared to the competition.

The Elevate rivals Hyundai Creta Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder MG Astor Kia Seltos Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.