Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • auto>
    • Honda unveils all-new Civic Hatchback, price reveal in August

    Honda unveils all-new Civic Hatchback, price reveal in August

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Civic Hatchback is equipped with the e:HEV1 - Honda’s original 2-motor hybrid system; and the all-new Civic Type R.

    Honda unveils all-new Civic Hatchback, price reveal in August
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Aim to lead in 2-wheeler & passenger car radial tyres; expect revenue from SUVs, CSUVs to increase: CEAT

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,160.80 47.65 4.28
    SBI428.50 11.30 2.71
    Axis Bank758.90 19.75 2.67
    ICICI Bank647.50 13.45 2.12
    Hindalco377.15 8.10 2.19
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,160.40 47.15 4.24
    SBI428.65 11.55 2.77
    Axis Bank759.15 20.10 2.72
    ICICI Bank648.15 14.35 2.26
    Bajaj Finserv12,504.35 207.00 1.68
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,159.50 46.35
    Axis Bank758.75 19.60
    SBI428.55 11.35
    Hindalco376.85 7.80
    ICICI Bank647.45 13.40
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,159.00 45.75
    Axis Bank759.05 20.00
    SBI428.50 11.40
    ICICI Bank647.45 13.65
    Maruti Suzuki7,647.95 118.35

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.62400.12700.14
    Pound-Rupee103.1300-0.1430-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67000.00120.18
    View More