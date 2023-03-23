Honda to hike Amaze prices up to Rs 12,000 from April amid new emission norms

The price increase will vary depending on the different trims of the model. Moreover, the company said that it would not be altering the prices of its mid-sized sedan City.

Japanese automaker Honda plans to raise the prices of its entry-level compact sedan Amaze in India. The company revealed to increase the cost by up to Rs 12,000 to offset the impact of the increase in production cost owing to upcoming RDE norms from April 1.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, in a statement, said, "We will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in the production cost due to the upcoming stringent emission norms."

The price increase will vary depending on the different trims of the model. Moreover, the company said that it would not be altering the prices of its mid-sized sedan City.

Starting next month, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels. The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make its products meet the second phase of BSVI.

The onboard self-diagnostic device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to keep a close watch on emissions.

Several other automakers like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp have also announced to increase prices of their model range from next month.

