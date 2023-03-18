Auto This Week: Honda launches first 100cc bike, Ola to provide free upgrades for e-scooters and more

Royal Enfield launched the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 featuring sleek and stylish alloy wheels.

The third week of March proved to be exciting for the automotive world with several automakers launching their latest offerings. Honda launched its first 100cc commuter bike - the Honda Shine in India while Hero unveiled its updated electric scooters, the Optima CX5.0, Optima CX2.0 and NYX.

Here are the top stories of this week from the world of Automotive.

Honda launches its first 100cc commuter bike, Shine 100

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched Shine 100, its first 100cc commuter in the country. Based on the company’s highest-selling 125cc motorcycle Shine 125, the Shine 100 competes with bikes like Hero Splendor, Hero HF 100, and the Bajaj Platina 100.

The price of the new Shine 100 starts at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and is offered in 5 colour options.

Kia Carens launched with a fresh turbo petrol engine and iMT gearbox

Kia Carens has received a major update with a new engine compliant to RDE regulations. Additionally, Kia’s iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) technology has been introduced in the Carens line-up.

Kia Carens equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a six-speed iMT gearbox is now available at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and iMT variants go up to Rs 17.55 (ex-showroom) lakh for the Luxury Plus 7 variant.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched in India

Bajaj Auto launched the updated versions of its Pulsar 'NS' naked streetfighter line in India. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available at a price of Rs 1.35 lakh, while the Pulsar NS200 is available at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Royal Enfield launched 2023 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield launched the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 featuring sleek and stylish alloy wheels. The Interceptor 650 is now offered in four new colour options, while the Continental GT 650 has two new colour options. The ex-showroom price for the Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 3.03 lakh, while the 2023 Continental GT 650 starts at Rs 3.19 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.

Ola to provide free front fork replacement for Ola S1 and S1 Pro

Amid rising safety concerns, Ola Electric announced that it will offer free front fork replacements for Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters. In the official statement, OLA said there was no issue found in the front forks but for the satisfaction of users, it will provide free upgrades via Ola Experience Centre. The appointment window for replacement will open on March 22.

Updated versions of Hero Optima CX5.0, Optima CX2.0 and NYX electric scooters launched

Hero Electric has launched the new and updated versions of its electric scooters, the Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery).

The new Hero Electric NYX CX 5.0 comes with a 1.9kW motor and a 3kWh battery pack providing a single charge range of 113km (claimed). The Optima CX5.0 has a 3kWh battery and a 1.9kW motor. The OptimaCX2.0 has a 2kWh battery pack and a 1.9kW motor providing a range of 89km per charge.

These Electric Comfort and City speed scooters are priced between Rs 85,000 to Rs 95,000 and Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 1,30,000 respectively.