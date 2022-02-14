Honda refutes 'unsubstantiated' claims about its Tapukara plant, calls it 'baseless', 'speculative'

Honda has clarified that a post on Team BHP forum, an online car review and news platform, is false and was misleading the public at large. Asserting that the post had "unsubstantiated claims" about Honda's Indian operations, the Japanese automaker said that it is "completely incorrect" and "baseless".

"We at HCIL categorically deny any such development and condemn such fake reports. India is an extremely important market for Honda's global strategy and we remain committed to bring our latest and best models for our Indian customers," the automaker said in a statement.

Earlier on the Team BHP forum, a user named Ram87Pune shared a post regarding the Honda Car’s India operations and claimed that the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan will be sold soon. The post was later removed by the moderator of the forum as it was speculative, and 'there were no events that added to the speculation'.

Honda’s Tapukara plant started production of cars in 2014 and it has an installed capacity of 1,20,000 units per annum. The company manufactures Honda Amaze from the plant.

In April 2021, Honda Cars India, the Indian arm of the Japanese carmaker, recalled 77,954 units of various models to replace a faulty fuel pump, including Amaze, Jazz, City, WR-V, Civic, BR-V and CRV. The faulty fuel pump largely impacted cars manufactured in 2019. The previous year, the carmaker had recalled about 65,651 vehicles for the same issue.

In December 2021, Navid Talib, the head of operations for manufacturing and planning strategy at Honda Cars India, had resigned after being associated with the company for over two decades.

Rajesh Geol, senior vice-president and director, marketing and sales, had also resigned in December 2021 after working for 25 years with the Japanese auto major.

Rajiv Gupta, former vice-president, sales and marketing of Honda Cars India, left the company to lead Tricolite Electrical Industries as chief executive officer.

According to industry experts, the exodus of top executives comes on the back of dwindling car sales numbers. In recent months, several rounds of VRS have also been floated along with other measures by the company as a cost-cutting exercise.