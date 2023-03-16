Honda recalls 500,000 vehicles in US and Canada to fix seat belt issues

The recall includes Honda's top-selling models such as the 2020 CR-V, 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight.
Honda has decided to recall a half-million vehicles in the US and Canada because of the front seat belts issue. The US safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time.
As per the claims by regulators, the release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures which leads to stopping the buckle from latching. In case the buckle doesn't latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash that may prove fatal at times.
Honda, however, claimed that it has had no reports of injuries till now.
