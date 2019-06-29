Auto
Honda recalls another 1.6 million vehicles in US over air bags
Updated : June 29, 2019 10:47 AM IST
Honda said the plan involves Honda and Acura vehicles with air bag inflators used in earlier recall repairs.
The company said this recall is being done six months ahead of a deadline set by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
