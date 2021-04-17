Honda recalls 70,000+ units to replace faulty fuel pumps. Details here Updated : April 17, 2021 08:56 AM IST Honda Cars India Ltd announced the recall of 77,954 units of select models in India to replace faulty fuel pumps in an exercise it started last year. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner. Published : April 17, 2021 08:56 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply