  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto

Honda recalls 70,000+ units to replace faulty fuel pumps. Details here

Updated : April 17, 2021 08:56 AM IST

Honda Cars India Ltd announced the recall of 77,954 units of select models in India to replace faulty fuel pumps in an exercise it started last year.
The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner.
Honda recalls 70,000+ units to replace faulty fuel pumps. Details here
Published : April 17, 2021 08:56 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement