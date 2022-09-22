    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Honda pays extra bonus to employees by mistake, now wants it back

    Honda pays extra bonus to employees by mistake, now wants it back

    Honda pays extra bonus to employees by mistake, now wants it back
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Honda's plant in Ohio, US, has given several of its employees nine days ending September 22 to return bonuses it accidentally overpaid to them — or else...

    Japanese carmaker Honda overpaid bonuses to hundreds of employees and has now asked them to either return them or have them deducted from future salaries, according to reports.
    The company’s Marysville plant in Ohio, that makes cars like Accord, CR-V, Integra, TLX and NSX, told employees in a memo, that their bonuses, which were disbursed earlier this month, were miscalculated, Fortune reported.
    “Earlier this month Honda provided bonus payments to its associates, some of whom received overpayments. Issues related to compensation are a sensitive matter and we are working quickly on this item to minimize any potential impact to our associates," Honda said in a statement.
    Also Read: Honda WR-V, one of the carmaker's top selling models in India, fails Latin NCAP crash test
    The firm gave them nine days until September 22 to refund the extra amount, as per reports. If the staffers fail to respond to the mail to tell their choice of mode of repayment, the amount would automatically be deducted from their pay cheques later.
    The wife of a Honda employee told NBC News, “Not a lot of people can handle this kind of a hit.” She said her husband had been asked to return almost 8 percent of his bonus, which amounted to hundreds of dollars.
    Even as employees may find it unfair, legal experts have clarified that the automaker is well within its rights to tell employees to return the extra bonus. “Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which applies to all employers in the United States, it’s quite clear that overpayments of bonuses or wages can be recouped by the employer,” Sarah Cole, a law professor at the Ohio State University was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.com.
    Also Read: Honda to start battery sharing service for e-rickshaws in India this year
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    bonusHonda

    Next Article

    Ford India revises final severance package to employees, offers additional Rs 1.50 lakh

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng