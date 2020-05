India's second largest two-wheeler maker, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), said it will resume production at its factory in Narsapuri in Karnataka from May 25. About 60 percent of the two-wheeler maker's sales and service network is currently operational, it said.

HMSI last week said it was resuming wholesale dispatches to dealers, but it was yet to start making any new vehicles. That implies the company was utilising its warehouse or network stock for the sales of 20,000 vehicles it reported last week.

While Narsapura is HMSI's largest production facility, it has three other factories in Manesar (Haryana), Rajasthan and Gujarat. Production at these three plants will resume in a staggered manner in the first week of June.

Honda also said about 99 percent of its over 300 supplier plants have received approvals to resume operations, and are now in the advanced stages of re-starting production.

"Honda is taking a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations," it said in a statement, adding that it has aligned its production plans to the evolving scenario of demand in the market, and also its existing BS-VI inventory in the network.

"On the market demand side, over 60% of Honda dealers have by now resumed their sales & service operations. Initial enquiries though still subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum every day," the company said.