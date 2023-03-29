HMSI, apart from launching the new e-2Ws, also targets to launch 6,000 touchpoints nationwide to help EV owners with battery charging. In addition to this, the company also plans to export the new e-2Ws to global markets.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd (HMSI) on Wednesday announced that it would launch two new electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) in India with swappable batteries in FY24. The two-wheeler manufacturer further stated that it aims to reach the milestone of producing one million EVs annually by 2030.

HMSI said that its first EV will be a mid-range two-wheeler, while the second model will have swappable batteries. With these new EV launches, the company will rival the likes of TVS, Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp in the Indian electric two-wheeler space.

According to the company, it would manufacture the e-2Ws at Karnataka’s Narasapura facility. Honda also said that this factory will have advanced automation and use 100 percent renewable energy. It further claimed that the EVs manufactured at the new facility will have high levels of localisation.

HMSI, apart from launching the new e-2Ws, also targets to launch 6,000 touchpoints nationwide to help EV owners with battery charging. In addition to this, the company also plans to export the new e-2Ws to global markets.

As per the reports, the country's second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer also plans to introduce 10 e-2Ws in the next 10 years. These new electric vehicles are likely to come with multiple powertrains, speed categories, and body types.

The first EV from Honda Motorcycle will hit the roads in March 2024, followed by another model in September 2024. HMSI plans to launch more EV offerings by 2027.

To support swappable battery alternatives, Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) has already established a base in Bengaluru. Currently, HEID offers battery-swappable solutions to the three-wheeler industry. HEID, which was started in November 2021, has a network of 70 swapping stations in Bengaluru as of now.

Honda further said that its entire two-wheeler portfolio will conform to onboard diagnostics (OBD) norms by H1 FY24. In addition to this, the Japanese manufacturer also plans to expand its export operations to 58 countries, with 20 models, in the next financial year.