Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 29 per cent increase in total sales at 4,42,696 units in February. The company had sold a total 3,42,021 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 4,11,578 units as against 3,15,285 units in February 2020, a growth of 31 per cent, it added. "While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for second straight month of 2021," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.