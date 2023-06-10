Honda unveils mid-sized SUV the Elevate; here’s a first look to make your buying decision easy

Honda has unveiled its new mid-sized SUV, the Elevate, following the discontinuation of the Honda CRV in India in 2020. Bookings for the Elevate will begin in July, with deliveries expected to commence in August. Additionally, an electric variant of the Elevate is projected to launch by 2026.

Honda has unveiled its new mid-sized SUV, the Elevate, following the discontinuation of the Honda CRV in India in 2020. The Elevate features a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine, generating 121PS and 145 Nm of torque, and offers a spacious 458-litre boot.

Bookings for the Elevate will begin in July, with deliveries expected to commence in August. Additionally, an electric variant of the Elevate is projected to launch by 2026.

As a global model, the car will be manufactured in India and exported worldwide. Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar provides a first look at the new vehicle.

KTM, a popular brand among riding enthusiasts, has introduced updates to its KTM 390 Adventure series, nearly two years after its initial launch.

Priced at Rs 2.80 lakh ex-showroom, the KTM 390 Adventure-X boasts a 373.27cc single-cylinder 4-valve engine, delivering 43.5PS of maximum power and 37Nm of maximum torque. Overdrive's Christopher Chaves conducts a road test of the new bike.

Overdrive also reports on the upcoming Ceat Indian Supercross Racing League, scheduled to take place in New Delhi in October. This franchise-based Supercross league is the first of its kind in India, featuring international and Indian racing talents.

The league will be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad between October and December 2023. Eeshan Lokhande, co-founder of the Indian Supercross Racing League, explains that the league offers a controlled version of dirt biking in stadiums, operating under the guidance of the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI). The league targets an audience aged between 18 and 35, as this age group is drawn to action sports, adventure, and high adrenaline activities.

