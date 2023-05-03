Honda, with the launch of this SUV, is aiming to go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda on Wednesday announced that its upcoming made-for-India sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be named ‘Elevate’. The company is expected to take the wraps off its upcoming SUV on June 6, 2023.

Developed as a grounds-up global model, the new Honda Elevate will go on sale later this year. According to the company, the upcoming SUV “represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolises the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level”.

Elevate, which the company claims will incorporate people’s lifestyle requirements and expectations, will be the first to be launched in the Indian market. The new Honda SUV is likely to be priced at a slight premium over its rivals — it is expected to cost between Rs 12-19 lakh in the country.

As per spy shots, the new Honda SUV is likely to come with newly designed elements like a strong nose and upright proportions. The upcoming SUV is expected to feature chunky cladding, muscular wheel arches and lots of chrome along with LED headlamps, at least for the top variants.

Honda, with the launch of this SUV, is aiming to go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Moreover, the company also plans to manufacture around 8,000 units of this SUV per month in India.

Powertrain and features

The new Honda Elevate SUV is likely to be between 4.2-4.3 metres long and will have a segment-rivalling wheelbase as well as interior space. According to media reports, the upcoming SUV is expected to share its platform and engines with the fifth-generation City.