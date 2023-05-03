English
Honda's upcoming made-for-India SUV to be called 'Elevate,' June 6 launch likely

By Vivek Dubey  May 3, 2023 2:08:47 PM IST (Published)

Honda, with the launch of this SUV, is aiming to go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda on Wednesday announced that its upcoming made-for-India sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be named ‘Elevate’. The company is expected to take the wraps off its upcoming SUV on June 6, 2023.

Developed as a grounds-up global model, the new Honda Elevate will go on sale later this year. According to the company, the upcoming SUV “represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolises the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level”. 
Elevate, which the company claims will incorporate people’s lifestyle requirements and expectations, will be the first to be launched in the Indian market. The new Honda SUV is likely to be priced at a slight premium over its rivals — it is expected to cost between Rs 12-19 lakh in the country.
