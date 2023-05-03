Honda, with the launch of this SUV, is aiming to go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda on Wednesday announced that its upcoming made-for-India sports utility vehicle (SUV) will be named ‘Elevate’. The company is expected to take the wraps off its upcoming SUV on June 6, 2023.

Developed as a grounds-up global model, the new Honda Elevate will go on sale later this year. According to the company, the upcoming SUV “represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolises the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level”.