Honda launches City e:HEV, one of the most fuel-efficient Strong Hybrids going; and it costs…

Honda has officially launched its new City e:HEV, the first car in this segment to be equipped with Strong Hybrid electric technology. Priced at Rs 19,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the City e:HEV will be will be one of the most fuel-efficient cars on the road with ultra-low emissions and a fuel economy of 26.5kmpl. With this, Honda has also introduced its Advanced Intelligent Safety Technology ‘Honda SENSING’ for the first time in India.

Honda City e:HEV design

The styling of the City e:HEV matches the current fifth-gen Honda City. The hybrid variant has some differentiating elements like a blue outline on the Honda logos and a tailgate mounted e:HEV badge. The car also has new fog light garnishes, an updated diffuser design on the rear bumper and a boot lid spoiler.

The interior, however, remains the same as the fifth-gen Honda City, apart from an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Honda City e:HEV connectivity

The New City e:HEV also comes with 37 Honda Connect features and works with smart watch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and OK Google. It also has ambient lighting, electric sunroof and an updated version of Honda Connect with Amazon Echo, Google assistant and smartwatch (iOS and Android) integration.

Honda City e:HEV performance

The car has a self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system that is connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. It offers an outstanding fuel economy of 26.5 kmpl. Overall, the engine produces 126hp of power, 253Nm of torque and a peak operating efficiency of 2,000rpm.

Honda City e:HEV safety features

The electric model comes with first-in-segment Honda SENSING safety technology. The intelligent safety technology utilises a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver of collision threats to minimise the risk of accidents. The system is also capable of intervening in some cases to avoid or lessen the severity of a collision.

The Honda SENSING technology also has Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam.

It has a 5 star ASEAN N-Cap safety rating.

Colours, warranty and availability

The New Honda City e:HEV is available in a single flagship grade ZX in five colours -- Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

The car comes with a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard benefit to the customer. Customers also have the option to extended warranty up to five years and get Anytime Warranty up to 10 years from the date of car purchase. The lithium-ion battery of the car has an eight-year warranty or 1,60,0000 km warranty, whichever comes first from the date of purchase.

