Honda launches CB200X; the Royal Enfield Himalayan rival is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh

The Royal Enfield Himalayan rival Honda CB200X was launched on August 19. It is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram), and is now open for bookings. It will be available in three colour options -- Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red.

The CB200X is inspired by the CB500X and will be a soft roader (also called as off-roader). As per the teaser videos, the bike has the same angular-shaped all-LED headlamp, USD forks in the front, tinted visor, and an engine cowl. The CB200X will be powered by a 184cc, single-cylinder engine, 17hp power and 16 Nm of torque, with a five-speed transmission.

The CB200X allows the rider quick acceleration and response while the engine delivers a smooth and sporty power in higher revs and a balanced mid-range torque. Keeping in mind the safety of the rider and the Indian traffic conditions, Honda’s CB200X has the Petal Disc Brakes (front and rear) with ABS for applying immediate brakes and Mono-ShockRear suspensions along with a lightweight stylish 5Y shaped alloy wheels. The engine stop switch allows one to turn off the ignition with a simple flick and the hazard switch ensures riders safety in low visibility conditions.

The fully digital liquid crystal meter (LCM) makes visibility better for the rider while the gear position indicator, service due indicator, battery voltmeter with a 5-level adjustable brightness is also seen on the screen. Another distinct design is the upswept exhaust, making it rugged yet sporty.

Other features include a tall windscreen, knuckle guard-mounted LED indicators and split seats. Though the motor will be similar to the Honda Hornet 2.0, the dual-purpose tyres, bash plate, larger seat, raised handlebar and a revised footpeg position for long rides were seen in the teaser video.

The Honda CB200X will compete on the road with the likes of Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan and even the KTM 250 Adventure.