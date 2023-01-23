Honda launches Activa H-Smart with keyless fob, new security features

Apart from unveiling the new Activa H-Smart, the company has also stated the updated prices for the Activa 6G trims. The standard trim of the Honda Activa 6G is priced at Rs 74,536, while the Activa 6G DLX is priced at Rs 77,036.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), on Monday, launched a new scooter, the Activa H-Smart in India at Rs 80,537. The Japanese automaker’s this scooter comes with an advanced security system, which the company claims will prevent the risk of the vehicle being stolen.

Apart from unveiling the new Activa H-Smart, the company has also stated the updated prices for the Activa 6G trims. The standard trim of the Honda Activa 6G is priced at Rs 74,536, while the Activa 6G DLX is priced at Rs 77,036.

In terms of design, the new Honda Activa H-Smart remains identical to the standard Activa and will be offered in six colour options. However, the new Activa’s main feature is its Smart Key functions like unlocking and starting the scooter, accessing boot space, open the fuel lid without removing the key from your pocket.

The new Activa H-Smart also has an auto-lock function which locks the scooter automatically once the smart key goes away from the range. Smart Key Activa variant also gets newly designed alloys for the first time in its nearly 20-year model run.

In Honda’s premium bikes like CBR650R, CB650R and CRF1100L Africa Twin, the company already offers an advanced security platform named Honda Ignition Security System (HISS). H-Smart is a low-cost version of HISS which is specially designed to be used for Honda’s entry-level two-wheelers.

Honda also claims that the H-Smart is difficult to crack as it utilises a contact-based mechanism to open the lock, which is different from the standard remote keyless system that utilises radio signals to communicate the commands such as lock and unlock.

Honda also revealed that production of the Activa H-smart will start by the end of this week and will be dispatched to dealers by the end of this month.

In terms of dimensionally, there are no changes to the Activa Smart variant and is still 1833 mm long, 697 mm wide, 1156 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1260 mm. There’s only a slight difference in weight, with Activa Smart being 1kg lighter than the standard variant that weighs 280 kg (gross vehicle weight).

The new Activa H-Smart’s performance also remains the same as earlier. The new scooter gets its juices through a 109.51 cc motor that churns out 7.85 PS of power and 8.84 Nm of torque. The power unit is paired with an automatic transmission. The new scooter runs on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels, with 130 mm drum brakes at both ends.