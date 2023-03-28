Honda introduces new Activa125 with upgraded engine, smart features

According to the company, the new Activa125 now is compatible with the stricter emission norms effective from next month.

Japanese automaker Honda's Indian subsidiary Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday launched the latest version of its scooter Activa125 with upgraded engine priced at Rs 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

According to the company, the new Activa125 now is compatible with the stricter emission norms effective from next month.

2023 Activa 125 Variants Price Drum with steel wheels Rs 78,920 Drum with alloys Rs 82,588 Disc Rs 86,093 H-Smart (New) Rs 88,093

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO at HMSI, in a statement, said, "With this new model, we have leveraged the latest technology to ensure that our customers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free ride while meeting the latest norms.”

The Japanese manufacturer’s new scooter Activa125 now comes with the company’s H-Smart features in a new trim. This new variant will be available in drum with steel wheels, drum with alloys, and disc variants.

The new Activa125’s H-Smart variant comes with features like a 5-in-1 lock switch on the apron, Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Key fob among others. The company also said that it had redesigned the 18-litre under-seat storage to optimise space better.

The 2023 Honda Activa 125, in terms of powertrain, gets the same 124cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. However, this upgraded unit develops 8.3PS and 10.4Nm. It should also be noted that despite being BS6 Phase-2 compliant, there’s still no flex-fuel compatibility.

Currently, the Indian automobile industry is working to make products meet the second phase of BS-VI norms in real-time driving conditions. Automobiles will need more sophisticated equipment to meet the next level of emission standards.

The second phase of BS-VI emission norms is set to kick in on April 1.

(With inputs from PTI)