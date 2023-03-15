Honda India launches its first 100cc commuter bike Shine 100 starting at Rs 64,900

The new Honda Shine 100 rivals entry-level commuter bikes like Hero Splendor, Hero HF 100, HF Deluxe and the Bajaj Platina 100. The new Shine 100 is priced starting at Rs 64,900 (Ex-showroom, Mumbai) and will be available in 5 colour options.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched its first 100cc commuter bike Shine 100 in the country. The Japanese bikemaker’s this new motorcycle is based on the company’s highest-selling 125cc motorcycle Shine 125.

The new Honda Shine 100 rivals entry-level commuter bikes like Hero Splendor, Hero HF 100, HF Deluxe and the Bajaj Platina 100. The new Shine 100 is priced starting at Rs 64,900 (Ex-showroom, Mumbai) and will be available in 5 colour options.

The company has also started accepting bookings for the new bike from today. Production will start next month, while deliveries will start in May 2023, it added.

As of now, 100cc bikes account for over 33 percent of the entire motorcycle segment in India. HMSI, with the launch of the new Shine 100, aims to take a piece of the pie in this segment to expand its overall portfolio and market presence.

Honda's new Shine 100 will be powered by a new 100cc engine that has been developed to deliver better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. As for its ergonomics, the Shine will have a long seat, and with low ride height, it has been developed for everyday comfort. The bike features a 786 mm seat height and a 677 mm long seat.

The company also said that its new 100cc commuter bike Shine is focused on offering best-in-class mileage, affordability and reliability. In addition to this, Honda has also priced the new Shine 100cc bike as the cheapest in its class, to focus more on rural markets.

Honda also claims that the new Shine 100cc motorcycle delivers the best in segment performance as well. The new bike’s 100cc engine comes with Fuel Injection as well as Solenoid, which makes starting the bike to be a smooth experience in any weather condition.

