    auto News

    Honda India announces November discounts for car buyers
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh

    Honda's offers go up to Rs 63,144 on select models, including City, Jazz, Amaze and WR-V. Existing customers will further get an opportunity to avail exchange bonuses and cash discounts.

    Japanese automaker Honda is offering sizeable discounts for its customers this month. The offers go up to Rs 63,144 on select models, including City, Jazz, Amaze and WR-V. Existing customers will further get an opportunity to avail exchange bonuses and cash discounts.

    Honda WR-V

    Discounts up to Rs 63,144 are available on all the variants of Honda WR-V, that includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs 36,144. According to Honda, car exchange comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

    Honda City (Gen 5)

    Buys of Honda City (Gen 5) can now avail benefits of up to Rs 59,292. For the manual variant, the offer includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs 32,292; a car exchange of Rs 10,000 and a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 each.

    Meanwhile, a total of Rs 37,000 worth of benefits is being offered on the CVT variant of the car, which includes a car exchange of Rs 20,000, a bonus on car exchange of Rs 7,000 and two loyalty bonuses of Rs 5,000 each.

    Also read: October auto sales: Passenger vehicles see strong growth, 2W purchases decline — see how auto firms fared

    Honda Jazz (Honda Jazz)

    Honda Jazz is offering benefits of up to Rs 25,000, which includes a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Also included are a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000  and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount .

    Also read: When and why should you avoid making car insurance claims?

    Honda Amaze (Honda Amaze)

    Honda has announced an offer up to Rs 19,896 on Amaze. Customers can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 along with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 11,896.

    Honda City (Gen 4)

    One of India's most popular cars — the Honda City — is offering up to Rs 5,000 benefits. Gen 4 City is being offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

    Also Read:EV sector will lead the auto industry in 2023: Morgan Stanley

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
