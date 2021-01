Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the sports edition of the Honda Grazia 125 scooter in India. The price of the two-wheeler is Rs 82,564 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The two-wheeler will soon be available at all HMSI dealerships across the country.

Colour and looks

The special-edition model has new colour schemes, sporty graphics and a sharp rear section. It will be available in two colour variants: Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red. While Pearl Nightstar Black incorporates red accents on the front and side fairings, Sports Red colour mixes red with white highlights in various places. The scooter also boasts of ‘125’ graphics on the front fairings. Apart from that, there are no other changes in the scooter that’s based on the Grazia 125, in terms of engine specifications and features. From the looks of it, it seems that the urban two-wheeler has been aimed more at the college-going crowd.

Engine and features

The scooter will be powered by a 124cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled motor. The motor can produce 8.14bhp at 6,000rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a continuous variable transmission (CVT) gearbox. It has on 12-inch and 10-inch alloy wheels at front and rear, respectively. The engine benefits from Honda Eco Technology (HET), enhanced smart power (eSP) and an alternate current generator (ACG) for a smooth, silent start.

The scooter comes with a fully digital instrument console, black alloy wheels, LED headlamp, multi-function ignition switch, and external fuel lid. The instrument console displays information related to speed, mileage, fuel efficiency among others.